Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the successful delivery of over 3,000 all-electric Origin SUVs--the XEV 9e and BE 6--since the commencement of nationwide deliveries on March 20, 2025.

The milestone reflects a resounding response from customers and reinforces Mahindra's growing influence in the country's rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The new electric SUV portfolio has captured the imagination of buyers across India, with strong booking momentum continuing unabated.

According to Mahindra, the XEV 9e accounts for 59 per cent of current bookings, while the BE 6 holds a robust 41 per cent share. Most customers have shown a clear preference for the fully loaded Pack Three variant, highlighting growing demand for high-tech, feature-rich EVs.

Due to overwhelming interest, Mahindra reports that waiting periods have extended to as much as six months in select markets. In response, the company is scaling up production and delivery operations to minimize delays and enhance the ownership experience.

In a move aimed at easing the transition for first-time EV buyers, Mahindra has also introduced a new 'Default' drive mode, which mimics the driving dynamics of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This mode is specifically designed to help new EV drivers feel immediately comfortable behind the wheel, offering a smoother and more intuitive driving experience.

Every vehicle handover is accompanied by a curated set of instructional video guides, educating owners on best practices for electric driving. These tutorials cover efficient charging, range optimization, and detailed walk-throughs of advanced connected features, empowering customers to get the most out of their vehicles from the start.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It has a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate also. (ANI)

