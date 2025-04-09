The South Korean entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for one of its biggest annual award nights. The nominations for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards celebrating excellence in film, television and theatre were recently announced. It seemed like another big year for Netflix as IU and Park Bo Gum's latest romantic drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has been nominated for a whopping eight award,s including Best Drama, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Director, Best Script, Best Male Supporting Actor, Best Female Supporting Actor and Best New Female Actor. ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Episodes 9–12 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Volume 3 of IU and Park Bo Gum’s Romantic K-Drama.
The second and third on the list were Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and tvN's Lovely Runner, which tied with five nominations each. It is to be noted that Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears, which continues to hold the highest viewership on Netflix, failed to grab any mention in the acting and technical awards. Kim Soo Hyun's latest dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron could be the reason behind the snub. Let us take a look at the full nominations below. ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Dethrones ‘Squid Game 2’: Here Are Three Reasons Why Ju Ji-hoon’s Medical Drama Surpasses Lee Jung-Jae's Survival Thriller Series on Netflix.
61st Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations
TV/DRAMA
Best Drama
Lovely Runner
The Tale of Lady Ok
Doubt
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Variety Show
Iron Girls
Stage Fighter
Ajossi’s Life (literal title)
Punghyanggo
Culinary Class Wars
Best Educational Show
Where Is My Final Home (literal title)
Just Family
Saddle the Wind with You 2
Special-Hakjeon (literal title)
Shaman: Whispers from the dead
Best Director
Kim Won Seok - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Kim Hee Won - Light Shop
Song Yeon Hwa - Doubt
Lee Do Yoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Jung Ji In - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Best Screenplay
Family Matters
The Tale of Lady Ok
Lovely Runner
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Good Partner
Best Technical Direction
Culinary Class Wars
Doubt – camera
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music
Study Group – Stunt coordination
Hellbound 2 – VFX
Best Actor
Park Bo Gum - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Byeon Woo Seok - Lovely Runner
Lee Jun Hyuk - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
Ju Ji Hoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Han Suk Kyu - Doubt
Best Actress
Go Min Si - The Frog
Kim Tae Ri - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Kim Hye Yoon - Lovely Runner
IU - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Jang Nara - Good Partner
Best Supporting Actor
Kim Jun Han - Good Partner
Roh Jae Won - Squid Game 2
Yoon Kyung Ho - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Choi Dae Hoon - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Hyeon Bong Sik - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Guk Hee - Family Matters
Kim Jae Hwa - The Tale of Lady Ok
Yeom Hye Ran - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Oh Kyung Hwa - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Jung Eun Chae - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Best New Actor
Kim Jung Jin - Doubt
Song Geon Hee - Lovely Runner
Cha Woo Min - Study Group
Choo Young Woo - The Tale of Lady Ok
Heo Nam Jun - Your Honor
Best New Actress
Kim Tae Yeon - When Life Gives You Tangerines
Roh Jeong Eui - The Witch
Jo Yoon Soo - The Tyrant
Chae Won Bin - Doubt
Ha Young - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Best Male Entertainer
Kim Won Hoon
Dex
Sung Si Kyung
Shin Dong Yup
Yoo Jae Suk
Best Female Entertainer
Lee Soo Ji
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Ye Eun
Haewon
Hong Jin Kyung
FILM
Best Film
Love in the Big City
Revolver
House of the Seasons
Uprising
Harbin
Best Director
Park Yi Woong - The Land of Morning Calm
Oh Seung Wook - Revolver
Woo Min Ho - Harbin
Lee Eon Hee - Love in the Big City
Lee Jong Pil - Escape
Best New Director
Kim Se Hwee - Following
Nam Dong Hyeop - Handsome Guys
Oh Jung Min - House of the Seasons
Lee Mi Rang - Concerning My Daughter
Jung Ji Hye - Jeong-Sun
Best Actor
Yoon Joo Sang - The Land of Morning Calm
Lee Byung Hun - The Match
Lee Hee Joon - Handsome Guys
Jo Jung Suk - Pilot
Hyun Bin - Harbin
Best Actress
Kim Go Eun - Love in the Big City
Kim Geum Soon - Jeong-Sun
Song Hye Kyo - Dark Nuns
Jeon Do Yeon - Revolver
Cho Yeo Jeong - Hidden Face
Best Supporting Actor
Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape
Park Jung Min - Uprising
Yoo Jae Myung - Land of Happiness
Jung Hae In - I, the Executioner
Jo Woo Jin - Harbin
Best Supporting Actress
Gong Seung Yeon - Handsome Guys
Claudia Kim - A Normal Family
Lim Ji Yeon - Revolver
Jeon Yeo Been - Dark Nuns
Han Sun Hwa - Pilot
Best New Actor
Kang Seung Ho - House of the Seasons
Noh Sang Hyun - Love in the Big City
Moon Woo Jin - Dark Nuns
Jang Sung Bum - Work To Do
Jung Sung Il - Uprising
Best New Actress
Roh Yoon Seo - Hear Me: Our Summer
Park Ji Hyun - Hidden Face
Lee Myung Ha - Mimang
Hyeri - Victory
Ha Seo Yoon - Streaming
Best Scenario
Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin - The Match
Park Yi Woong - The Land of Morning Calm
Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook - Uprising
Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul - Revolver
Oh Jung Min - House of the Seasons
Best Technical Direction
Wonderland – VFX
I, the Executioner – Action
Pilot – Makeup
Jo Young Wook Uprising – Music
Hong Kyung Pyo Harbin – Camera
Gucci Impact Award
Blesser
Love in the Big City
The Voices of The Silenced
The Land of Morning Calm
Jeong-Sun
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5 at 8 PM KST at the COEX D Hall in Seoul. The award ceremony will be in partnership with Gucci, marking their third consecutive collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion brand with Baesang Awards. The 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 will be hosted by Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yeob. All eyes are now on Park Bo Gum both as a nominee and MC as fans eagerly await the magic he’s set to deliver on the star-studded stage.
