When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Trauma Code Heroes on Call, Lovely Runner Posters (Photo Credits: X)

The South Korean entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for one of its biggest annual award nights. The nominations for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards celebrating excellence in film, television and theatre were recently announced. It seemed like another big year for Netflix as IU and Park Bo Gum's latest romantic drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has been nominated for a whopping eight award,s including Best Drama, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Director, Best Script, Best Male Supporting Actor, Best Female Supporting Actor and Best New Female Actor. ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Episodes 9–12 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Volume 3 of IU and Park Bo Gum’s Romantic K-Drama.

The second and third on the list were Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and tvN's Lovely Runner, which tied with five nominations each. It is to be noted that Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears, which continues to hold the highest viewership on Netflix, failed to grab any mention in the acting and technical awards. Kim Soo Hyun's latest dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron could be the reason behind the snub. Let us take a look at the full nominations below. ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Dethrones ‘Squid Game 2’: Here Are Three Reasons Why Ju Ji-hoon’s Medical Drama Surpasses Lee Jung-Jae's Survival Thriller Series on Netflix.

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations

TV/DRAMA

Best Drama

Lovely Runner

The Tale of Lady Ok

Doubt

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Variety Show

Iron Girls

Stage Fighter

Ajossi’s Life (literal title)

Punghyanggo

Culinary Class Wars

Best Educational Show

Where Is My Final Home (literal title)

Just Family

Saddle the Wind with You 2

Special-Hakjeon (literal title)

Shaman: Whispers from the dead

Best Director

Kim Won Seok - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Kim Hee Won - Light Shop

Song Yeon Hwa - Doubt

Lee Do Yoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Jung Ji In - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Screenplay

Family Matters

The Tale of Lady Ok

Lovely Runner

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Good Partner

Best Technical Direction

Culinary Class Wars

Doubt – camera

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music

Study Group – Stunt coordination

Hellbound 2 – VFX

Best Actor

Park Bo Gum - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Byeon Woo Seok - Lovely Runner

Lee Jun Hyuk - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Ju Ji Hoon - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Han Suk Kyu - Doubt

Best Actress

Go Min Si - The Frog

Kim Tae Ri - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Kim Hye Yoon - Lovely Runner

IU - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Jang Nara - Good Partner

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jun Han - Good Partner

Roh Jae Won - Squid Game 2

Yoon Kyung Ho - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Choi Dae Hoon - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Hyeon Bong Sik - Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk Hee - Family Matters

Kim Jae Hwa - The Tale of Lady Ok

Yeom Hye Ran - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Oh Kyung Hwa - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jung Eun Chae - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best New Actor

Kim Jung Jin - Doubt

Song Geon Hee - Lovely Runner

Cha Woo Min - Study Group

Choo Young Woo - The Tale of Lady Ok

Heo Nam Jun - Your Honor

Best New Actress

Kim Tae Yeon - When Life Gives You Tangerines

Roh Jeong Eui - The Witch

Jo Yoon Soo - The Tyrant

Chae Won Bin - Doubt

Ha Young - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won Hoon

Dex

Sung Si Kyung

Shin Dong Yup

Yoo Jae Suk

Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Ji Ye Eun

Haewon

Hong Jin Kyung

FILM

Best Film

Love in the Big City

Revolver

House of the Seasons

Uprising

Harbin

Best Director

Park Yi Woong - The Land of Morning Calm

Oh Seung Wook - Revolver

Woo Min Ho - Harbin

Lee Eon Hee - Love in the Big City

Lee Jong Pil - Escape

Best New Director

Kim Se Hwee - Following

Nam Dong Hyeop - Handsome Guys

Oh Jung Min - House of the Seasons

Lee Mi Rang - Concerning My Daughter

Jung Ji Hye - Jeong-Sun

Best Actor

Yoon Joo Sang - The Land of Morning Calm

Lee Byung Hun - The Match

Lee Hee Joon - Handsome Guys

Jo Jung Suk - Pilot

Hyun Bin - Harbin

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun - Love in the Big City

Kim Geum Soon - Jeong-Sun

Song Hye Kyo - Dark Nuns

Jeon Do Yeon - Revolver

Cho Yeo Jeong - Hidden Face

Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape

Park Jung Min - Uprising

Yoo Jae Myung - Land of Happiness

Jung Hae In - I, the Executioner

Jo Woo Jin - Harbin

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon - Handsome Guys

Claudia Kim - A Normal Family

Lim Ji Yeon - Revolver

Jeon Yeo Been - Dark Nuns

Han Sun Hwa - Pilot

Best New Actor

Kang Seung Ho - House of the Seasons

Noh Sang Hyun - Love in the Big City

Moon Woo Jin - Dark Nuns

Jang Sung Bum - Work To Do

Jung Sung Il - Uprising

Best New Actress

Roh Yoon Seo - Hear Me: Our Summer

Park Ji Hyun - Hidden Face

Lee Myung Ha - Mimang

Hyeri - Victory

Ha Seo Yoon - Streaming

Best Scenario

Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin - The Match

Park Yi Woong - The Land of Morning Calm

Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook - Uprising

Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul - Revolver

Oh Jung Min - House of the Seasons

Best Technical Direction

Wonderland – VFX

I, the Executioner – Action

Pilot – Makeup

Jo Young Wook Uprising – Music

Hong Kyung Pyo Harbin – Camera

Gucci Impact Award

Blesser

Love in the Big City

The Voices of The Silenced

The Land of Morning Calm

Jeong-Sun

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5 at 8 PM KST at the COEX D Hall in Seoul. The award ceremony will be in partnership with Gucci, marking their third consecutive collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion brand with Baesang Awards. The 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 will be hosted by Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yeob. All eyes are now on Park Bo Gum both as a nominee and MC as fans eagerly await the magic he’s set to deliver on the star-studded stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).