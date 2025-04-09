New Delhi, April 9: KTM 390 ENDURO R (KTM 390 Enduro R) will launch in India on April 11, 2025. The KTM 390 Enduro R is closely related to the 390 Adventure, as both bikes share a similar platform. However, the 390 Enduro R has been designed with off-road riding in mind to make it suitable for challenging terrains. The KTM 390 Enduro R is expected to appeal to a specific group of riders who prioritise off-road adventures. The bike has also been designed with fewer body panels.

The KTM 390 Enduro R was unveiled in India at the India Bike Week 2025, where it was displayed in its global-spec version. However, the variant intended for the Indian market will come with modifications. These changes are likely to meet Indian riding conditions and align with regulatory standards. As per reports, the KTM 390 Enduro R price in India is expected to be around INR 3.15 lakh to INR 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications and Features (Expected)

The KTM 390 Enduro R comes with minimalist design combined with a tall beak-style front fender. It also includes a wide handlebar and a flat seat. The 390 Enduro R is likely to be equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display. It may offer modern connectivity features such as smartphone integration for music playback, call management, and turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

The 390 Enduro R is expected to come with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Its ground clearance may be rated at 253 mm, while the seat height is expected to be at 860 mm. The upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R is expected to be powered by a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine. The engine is likely to be paired with a six-speed transmission. The bike may deliver around 45.37bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

