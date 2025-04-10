New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Electric Vehicle startup Oben Electric on Thursday announced expansion by opening an additional 15 new showrooms and service centers in four new states: Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

According to a release, the Bengaluru-based startup launched 10 showrooms on January 2025 on Republic Day, and with the new showrooms, Oben Electric's total retail presence has grown to 35 showrooms, up from just 11 showrooms in December 2024.

The company is targeting new cities after witnessing a soaring demand for its high-performance motorcycles, the company said.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric, said, "Our aggressive expansion is being driven by real, on-ground demand from both customers and dealer communities. What sets Oben apart is our ability to consistently deliver a product that performs, strong after-sales and service support and a business model that enables our dealer partners to build profitable and scalable operations. With India's largest two-wheeler segment, commuter motorcycles, shifting towards electric, we are confident about leading this movement with our innovation-first, Make-in-India offerings."

The EV startup is launching 8-10 new showroom launches every month, it said in the release, adding that it is on track to establish over 100 showrooms and service centers across 50 cities by financial year 2026 (FY26).

Oben Electric's latest expansion brings its electric motorcycles to Amritsar (Punjab), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad (Secunderabad, Kondapur) and Warangal (Telangana) for the first time, the release said.

Additionally, the company has reinforced its footprint in Delhi NCR (Faridabad, Gurgaon, Najafgarh, Ghaziabad, Krishna Nagar), Maharashtra (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, PCMC), Kerala (Kondotty), and Uttar Pradesh (Bulandshahr).

The company remains the only Indian EV player with end-to-end vertical integration, designing and developing all critical EV components in-house, including high-performance LFP batteries, fast chargers, and vehicle control units, the release added.

Following the success of its Series A funding round, Oben Electric has been on an expansion spree, rapidly increasing its retail presence across India. (ANI)

