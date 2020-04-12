Avoid Public Gatherings on Baisakhi: Murmu Appeals to People of J-K

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu greeted people on the eve of Baisakhi on Sunday and appealed to them to avoid any public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the festival of Baisakhi holds special significance for the people of north India.

"Baisakhi also marks the commencement of the harvesting season, when farmers reap the fruit of their hard work," Murmu said.

He said the celebration of this festival symbolises the spirit of India's glorious pluralistic traditions.

Murmu appealed to the people to adhere to social distancing norms and avoid any public gatherings on Baisakhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would pray for peace, harmony, brotherhood, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baisakhi, which will be celebrated on April 13, is a big festival for the Sikh community. It marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh guru, Gobind Singh.

