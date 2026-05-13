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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to clash in a high-stakes Match 57 of the 2026 Indian Premier League tonight at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. With RCB currently looking to regain the lead in the points table and KKR arriving on a four-match winning streak, the encounter in Raipur is expected to be a pivotal moment in the race for the playoffs. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming on JioHotstar

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2025, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital destination for IPL 2026. Fans can stream the CSK vs LSG match live on the JioHotstar app or website.

The platform offers several high-tech viewing options:

4K Resolution: Available for users with compatible devices and high-speed connections.

MaxView: A vertical viewing mode designed specifically for mobile users.

Multi-Cam: Allows viewers to switch between different camera angles, including a dedicated "Champion's Feed."

Regional Commentary: The match is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects. Raipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

RCB vs KKR TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

For those who prefer traditional linear television, the Star Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for IPL 2026 in India. The match will be aired across several channels to cater to diverse linguistic audiences.

The primary channels include Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated feeds for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. High-definition (HD) versions of these channels are also available for an enhanced viewing experience. Will Phil Salt Play Against KKR? Is RCB Going To Drop Romario Shepherd?.

RCB vs KKR Match Preview

RCB, led by captain Rajat Patidar, enter the fixture as table-toppers and are looking to officially secure their place in the playoffs. Despite a recent dip in personal form for veteran opener Virat Kohli, the team’s middle order has remained consistent throughout the campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, have undergone a significant resurgence. After a difficult start to the season, their current four-match winning streak has moved them back into playoff contention. The Raipur surface is expected to be spin-friendly, potentially favouring KKR’s versatile bowling attack as the evening progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).