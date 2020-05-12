Babus Reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja Appointed New CBSE Chief, Anurag Jain DDA Vice-chairman

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday.

Besides them, Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Katikithala Srinivas has been appointed as the Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training. Vasudha Mishra, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre officer, will be the Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Senior bureaucrats V Vidyavathi and Rajendra Kumar have been appointed as the Director Generals of Archaeological Survey of India and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) respectively, it said.

