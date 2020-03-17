Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman One of the Most Important Figures of Last Century, Says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one of the most important figures of the last century."Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one most important figures of the last century. His entire life is a big lesson for all of us," he said in an address via video conference during the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Bangladesh's founding leader . "It gives me intense happiness today to see the youth of Bangladesh working day and night to realise the dream of Mujibur Rahman of Sonar Bangla," he said. "To pull out Bangladesh from the period of destruction and genocide and to build a positive and progressive society, he dedicated every moment of his life,"he said.He further said, "I am also happy to note that in previous 5-6 years India and Bangladesh have developed a stronger relationship, have guided their partnership in a new direction and have made them reach a new milestone," "Remember how a torturous regime had done injustice to the land of Bangladesh. Where are those sponsors of terrorism and violence? What is their condition? And on the other side, the heights that our Bangladesh is touching is being seen by the world,"he said.He also said that "One regime, its torturous rule and ignorance of democratic values had spoilt Bangladesh and its people."Lauding the growing confidence between the two nations that has helped peacefully settle complex issues like land boundary and maritime boundary, PM Modi said, "In Modern times Bangladesh has become India's biggest trading partner in South Asia. May it be homes or factories that have light by the energy produced in India, the Friendship pipeline has given a new dimension to our relationship,""India and Bangladesh's soul relationship have been founded on common legacy, Our this legacy, the relationship of souls, Bangbandhu's shown path is also guiding the relationship of partnership, progress and prosperity between the two countries," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)