Dhaka, December 19: As Dhaka continues to simmer with protesters over the death of the Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, the family of Hadi on Friday demanded the construction of a memorial in his honour at Shahbagh, where he initiated the movement leading to a regime change in Bangladesh. According to bdnews24, Hadi's brother-in-law, Amir Hossain Howlader, said the family wanted formal recognition of his contributions as family members and supporters gathered at Hadi's residence in Nalchity, Jhalakathi district, today after news of his death surfaced.

Many mourned as they remembered his life and activism. "Hadi rose to prominence at Shahbagh. A memorial should be built for him there," Howlader said, as quoted by bdnews24. The family also called for Hadi's poetry to be included in school textbooks and for his biography to be taught at schools and colleges. They further demanded that those responsible for his killing be identified and given exemplary punishment. Sharif Osman Hadi Murder Internal Hit? Indian Agencies Flag Bid To Stoke Anti-India Sentiments in Bangladesh, Delay Elections.

According to bdnews24, Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. According to police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene. Critically injured, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader. Some anti-India slogans were also heard from the protestors, who called for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government", reported bdnews24. Earlier, protesters vented their anger at the offices of media outlets such as Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as at the partially demolished home of the founding father of Bangaldesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, the Inqilab Moncho had urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson. In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said: "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same." "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence," the post continued. Media Offices Torched, Journalists Targeted; Uneasy Calm in Dhaka After Night of Violent Riot Following Osman Hadi's Death.

The Bangladesh interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, today issued its first response to the ongoing unrest, urging people to resist acts of mob violence. It "strongly and unequivocally" condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.

