BBIN Member Nations Deliberate on Proposed MoU for Implementation of Motor Vehicles Agreement

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal (BBIN) on Saturday deliberated upon a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) for the regulation of passengers, personal and cargo vehicular traffic among the four countries.The discussion in this regard was held during a meeting of the BBIN member nations in the national capital today, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.Representatives of Bhutan participated in the meeting in an observer capacity, while the Indian delegation was led by Vikram Doraiswami, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.The meeting was held to discuss the passenger and cargo protocols that are to give effect to the MVA for the Regulation of Passenger, Personal and Cargo Vehicular Traffic among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal signed on June 15, 2015.The delegation recalled commitments made at the highest political level for implementation of the BBIN MVA and the importance of trade, economic cooperation, and people-to-people contact, through enhanced regional connectivity, including through facilitation of regional cross-border road transport, as per a joint statement released after the meeting.They expressed satisfaction over the progress made by each country in internal consultations with their stake-holders for the Protocol for the movement of Passengers.In addition, they also discussed in detail various aspects of the draft Protocol for the movement of cargo vehicles, discussing the existing draft text jointly for the first time.In this regard, the three delegations reaffirmed their understanding that the BBIN MVA safeguards the rights and obligations of all parties under other international Agreements and bilateral agreements within the group, including those relating to landlocked countries."The delegations also discussed a draft enabling MOU to be signed by Bangladesh, India, and Nepal for implementation of the BBIN MVA by the three countries, bearing in mind the consent provided by the Royal Government of Bhutan for the entry into force of the MVA among Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, without obligation to Bhutan, pending the completion by Bhutan of its internal procedures for ratification of the BBIN MVA," the statement read.They agreed to consider expediting the finalisation of this MoU, expressing gratitude to Bhutan for offering its consent in this regard.The meeting agreed to endeavor to revert by May 2020 on the process of internal consultations by respective countries based on the discussions of the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)