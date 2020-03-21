BCB to Follow Remote Working Policy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Dhaka, Mar 21 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced that it will follow the work from home policy from Sunday owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff who are not essential to stay at the office have been advised to work from home.

"In response to the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from Sunday (22 March 2020)," the BCB said in a statement.

"Exceptions will be made only for work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," it added.

The BCB had to cancel the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which was scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 11000 lives while infecting more than 275000 people across the world. PTI

