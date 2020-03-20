Belarusian Premier League Season Kicks off with Fans Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Minsk [Belarus], Mar 20 (ANI): Despite fears over coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian Premier League season has kicked off with fans on Thursday.The Football Federation of Belarus (BFF) Chairman Vladimir Bazanov said there is no reason to postpone or cancel the scheduled competition as the situation is in control in the country."For what reason should we not start it? Is a state of emergency declared in our country? There is no critical situation. So we decided that we are starting the championship in a timely manner. Today," said Bazanov.Major football attraction of Europe, Premier League, Champions League, Euro Cup, Europe League, LaLiga, FA Cup, and various domestic competitions have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak."Many matches in Europe have been played without spectators. But so many fans gather around the stadium that it makes no sense to close off the game," Bazanov added.Belarus has reported 51 cases and no deaths as of Thursday. However, it is business as usual in Belarus - where the season started on Thursday, with fans in attendance as BATE lost 3-1 to Energetyk-Bgu and Torpedo Belaz defeated Shakhtyor 1-0.Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

