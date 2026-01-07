New Delhi, January 7: As India prepares for its 77th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) on January 26, 2026, the nation honours the 76th anniversary of the date its Constitution officially came into force. While India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, it was not until January 26, 1950, that the country transitioned into a sovereign, democratic republic. The choice of this specific date was a deliberate act of historical remembrance, linking the modern state to a pivotal moment in the freedom struggle two decades prior.

The 2026 celebrations, themed "Vande Mataram" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," will see European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa as Chief Guests, marking a significant diplomatic milestone alongside the national festivities at Kartavya Path. Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price, How To Book.

The Purna Swaraj Resolution of 1930 Which Led to Republic Day

The roots of the January 26 celebration trace back to the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in December 1929. Under the presidency of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress passed the historic "Purna Swaraj" resolution, which demanded "complete self-rule" rather than the dominion status previously offered by the British.

To solidify this stance, the Congress urged Indians to observe January 26, 1930, as "Independence Day." On that day, the tricolour flag was hoisted across the country, and citizens took a pledge to sever ties with the British Empire. Although actual independence was achieved 17 years later in August, the date January 26 remained etched in the collective memory of the leadership as a symbol of the nation's resolve.

Drafting of India's Constitution

After the 1947 partition and independence, India remained a constitutional monarchy under the Government of India Act 1935, with King George VI as the head of state. A Constituent Assembly, led by Dr B.R. Ambedkar as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, spent nearly three years (two years, 11 months, and 18 days) crafting a unique document tailored to India's diverse needs.

The Assembly officially adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. However, the leadership decided to wait two months to enforce it. By choosing January 26, 1950, as the date of commencement, they transformed "Purna Swaraj Day" into the permanent birthday of the Republic.

India's Transition to a Republic

On the morning of January 26, 1950, at 10:18 AM, the Constitution of India came into effect. Minutes later, Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall of Government House. This moment effectively ended the office of the Governor-General and established India as a sovereign power where the people - not a monarch - held supreme authority.

The first Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) parade took place later that day at the Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium), featuring a 21-gun salute and a procession led by President Prasad and Indonesian President Sukarno, the event's first-ever Chief Guest. India Republic Day 2026.

Modern Significance in 2026

Today, Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas is celebrated to honour the values of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble. In 2026, the focus has shifted toward "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), showcasing technological innovation and self-reliance. The day remains distinct from Independence Day: while August 15 celebrates the end of colonial rule, January 26 celebrates the birth of the rules by which India governs itself.

