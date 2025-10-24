New Delhi, October 24: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhai Dooj with jawans on Thursday, marking the occasion by inaugurating a long-pending water pipeline project at a camp established in 1982. Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "This camp was established in 1982, and since then, the water pipeline hasn't reached here. I promised my brothers that we would bring the water pipeline here very soon. And I'm happy that on this Bhai Dooj, I was able to begin the work of getting the water pipeline operational."

She added, "I promise all my brothers that if you assign me any task, our government will complete it as quickly as possible." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing happiness and prosperity to all. Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolising the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength; that is my wish." Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Bhau Beej Greetings, Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Brother-Sister Love.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. It is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, Bhai Beej, or Bhai Tika in most parts of northern India. In Bengal, it is celebrated as Bhai Phonta, while in southern regions like Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya. ‘Bhai Dooj Celebrates Precious Bond of Affection’: Nitish Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta Extend Bhau Beej Greetings to Citizens.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Bhai Dooj with Jawans

आज बीएसएफ के वीर जवानों के साथ भाईदूज का पर्व मनाया। सीमा पर डटे ये रक्षक जब अपने घर-परिवार से दूर रहते हैं, तो हम सबका कर्तव्य बनता है कि उनके परिवार की तरह उनका साथ दें, उनकी हर जरूरत का ध्यान रखें। इसी भावना के साथ आज बीएसएफ कैंप, छावला में पानी की पाइपलाइन का शिलान्यास किया।… pic.twitter.com/aP5oPSL6bu — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 24, 2025

According to mythology, Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Sisters apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and perform rituals such as fasting and puja to pray for their long and prosperous lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters. Bhai Dooj, similar in sentiment to Raksha Bandhan, is mentioned in several ancient Hindu scriptures as a celebration of the eternal bond of love between brothers and sisters.

