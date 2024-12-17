Bhavnagar, December 17: Six persons were killed and nearly 10 others injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when the bus was on way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said. The bus hit the dumper truck from behind. West Bengal Road Accident: 4 of a Family Killed in Tragic Mishap in Cooch Behar.

Bhavnagar Road Accident

Gujarat: A private travel bus collided with a dumper early in the morning, killing 6 people on the spot. The bus was traveling from Surat to Rajula. Over 10 people were injured and admitted to hospitals in Talaja and Bhavnagar. The incident occurred at Trapaj, Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/1TnMnICKke — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, he said. The collision was so severe that the right side front portion of the bus was completely damaged, as per officials.

