Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Premier League 2025-26 leaders Manchester City face a formidable test on 22 February, as they welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side is aiming to maintain their narrow lead at the top of the table following a mid-week victory in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City enter the fixture in exceptional form, currently holding a two-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal. The defending champions have relied heavily on the prolific form of Erling Haaland, who has already surpassed 25 league goals for the season. A win tonight would secure their tenth consecutive home victory, further cementing their status as title favourites.

Newcastle United, managed by Eddie Howe, travel to Manchester sitting sixth in the standings and remains firmly in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot. Despite a recent draw against West Ham, the Magpies have proven difficult to break down, boasting one of the league’s most disciplined defensive units. Newcastle will look to Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to exploit City’s high defensive line on the counter-attack.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 22 (IST).

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Kevin De Bruyne, who is nursing a minor thigh strain, though Rodri is set to return to the starting XI. Newcastle face a late fitness test for defender Sven Botman, while Bruno Guimarães is confirmed to lead the midfield after recovering from a knock.

