The first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round between Pakistan and New Zealand is abandoned due to rain in Colombo. Both the teams share points and get one point each from this washed out game.
The wait continues as it continues to rain. Overs will start getting reduced from 08:10 PM local time and for a five-over per side match, the designated cut-off time is 10:16 PM local time.
Live pictures from Colombo don't look good as drizzle is getting a little heavier. Whole ground is under the cover as of now.
Rain arrives just after the toss, and the groundsmen are rushing to cover the ground. This is what everyone feared.
New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
PAK XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq Salman Ali Agha confirms that Fakhar Zaman is replacing Nafay Khawaja in the XI.
TOSS! Pakistan have won the toss, and captain Salman Ali Agha has opted to bat first. Good news for New Zealand is that Mitchell Santner is fit and is leading the side.
The threat of rain remains imminent, but currently, the showers have not blessed the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. You can keep track of Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live here.
Welcome to LatestLY's coverage of the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 match, which will kick off a more brutal round of T20I matches in this T20 World Cup 2026.
The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commences as Pakistan and New Zealand face off in a high-stakes Group 2 encounter. Both teams progressed to this stage after finishing second in their respective opening groups, and with England and co-hosts Sri Lanka also in the mix, a victory in this opening fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium is seen as vital for semi-final qualification.
Pakistan enter the contest with significant momentum following a 102-run victory over Namibia. Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, the team has pivoted towards a spin-heavy strategy in this edition. Spinners such as Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan have been instrumental, accounting for a large portion of the team's wickets so far. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was rested for the previous match, is expected to return to the starting line-up for this crucial fixture.
New Zealand arrive in Colombo following a comfortable eight-wicket win over Canada. The Black Caps have demonstrated a balanced approach throughout the tournament, with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra providing stability in the middle order. Captain Mitchell Santner is likely to return to the side after a brief illness, further strengthening their spin department on a surface expected to assist slow bowlers.