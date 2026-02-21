The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commences as Pakistan and New Zealand face off in a high-stakes Group 2 encounter. Both teams progressed to this stage after finishing second in their respective opening groups, and with England and co-hosts Sri Lanka also in the mix, a victory in this opening fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium is seen as vital for semi-final qualification. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Pakistan enter the contest with significant momentum following a 102-run victory over Namibia. Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, the team has pivoted towards a spin-heavy strategy in this edition. Spinners such as Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan have been instrumental, accounting for a large portion of the team's wickets so far. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was rested for the previous match, is expected to return to the starting line-up for this crucial fixture.

New Zealand arrive in Colombo following a comfortable eight-wicket win over Canada. The Black Caps have demonstrated a balanced approach throughout the tournament, with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra providing stability in the middle order. Captain Mitchell Santner is likely to return to the side after a brief illness, further strengthening their spin department on a surface expected to assist slow bowlers.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq