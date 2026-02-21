Hyderabad, February 21: In a shocking Hyderabad rape case, police rescued a 16-year-old Class 8 schoolgirl from a confined flat in Chengicherla after she was allegedly raped by three accused, including two juveniles. The Narsingi missing girl vanished from home on Monday and was found on Wednesday following a swift investigation using CCTV footage, mobile data, local tips, and a crucial call she made from a shopkeeper's phone in Narsingi.

The survivor knew the arrested juvenile, a footwear shop salesperson in Charminar, whom she first met on February 7 and stayed in touch with via phone. She met him in Madina after school on February 16, after which the 24-year-old main accused and another minor joined them, taking her to an empty government double-bedroom flat in Chengicherla. There, they reportedly gang raped her at knifepoint and forced her to consume alcohol, with medical exams later confirming injuries to her private parts. ‘Grabbing Minor’s Breasts Not Attempt To Rape’: Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad High Court’s Controversial Order of 2025.

The girl's mother filed a missing person report under BNS Section 137(2) for kidnapping on Tuesday after she didn't return home by 4 PM from school, where she lived with her grandmother in Narsingi. The 24-year-old habitual offender, facing eight prior cases including robbery, theft, and assault plus a suspect sheet at Rein Bazaar station, has been jailed. Indore Necrophilia Horror: MBA Student Rapes Girlfriend’s Dead Body, Shares Intimate Videos in College Group; Arrested.

One juvenile is in a juvenile home, while the third accused remains absconding. DCP Ch Srinivas of Serilingampally said they will seek custody for further questioning and record the survivor's statement before a magistrate.

This disturbing Hyderabad crime news highlights rising concerns over juvenile involvement in rape cases and child safety in Telangana.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

