Thiruvananthapuram, February 21: The Election Commission of India on Saturday, February 21, 2026, published the final electoral roll for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with the total number of registered voters standing at 2,69,53,644. The updated roll reflects a major clean-up drive and shows a net reduction of nearly 9 lakh names compared to the draft list released in late 2025.

The revision followed a Special Intensive Revision process aimed at improving the accuracy of the voter database. A total of 8,97,211 names were deleted from the October 2025 base roll, which had recorded more than 2.78 crore voters. Officials cited deaths, permanent relocation, acquisition of foreign citizenship, and duplicate entries as the primary reasons for removal. During the draft roll scrutiny alone, 53,229 entries were struck off under categories such as absent, shifted, or deceased voters.

With the Kerala Assembly elections approaching, officials have urged voters to immediately verify their names in the final electoral roll to avoid last-minute issues.

How to Check Your Name in Kerala Final Voter List 2026

Voters can confirm their inclusion in the final roll through these simple steps:

• Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

• Use the Electors Photo Identity Card number to search your details.

• Check your assigned polling station through the polling station search option.

• Access the polling station-wise ASD list if required.

• Use the EPIC search tool to retrieve or verify your voter ID number.

Authorities recommend verifying details such as name, age, constituency, and polling booth location to ensure accuracy before polling day.

Although the final roll has been published, the revision process remains partially open. Between January 31 and February 16, the commission received over 4 lakh additional applications, including 1.23 lakh requests for new voter registrations through Form 6 and 1.66 lakh deletion requests via Form 7.

Voters whose names are missing can file a first appeal before the District Election Officer under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. A second appeal can be submitted before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b) if necessary.

Officials clarified that eligible citizens can still apply for inclusion in the voters list until the last date for filing nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections. Approved applications will be added through a supplementary roll.

With polling season nearing, checking your name in the Kerala final voter list 2026 is crucial to ensure you can cast your vote without disruption.

