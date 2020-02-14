Bhumi Pednekar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Monisha Jaising, Shantanu Moitra, Sushant Divgikar, Karanvir Bohra, and Many More to Headline Godrej L'Affaire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is all set for its fourth season to be held in Mumbai on Saturday, February 22 at Godrej One, Vikhroli.Bhumi Pednekar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Monisha Jaising, Shantanu Moitra, Sushant Divgikr, Karanvir Bohra, among others will be the major attraction in its fourth season.This year, Godrej L'Affaire is themed on 'New Beginnings: Going Back to Roots' to showcase India's unparalleled legacy and rich culture that will inspire future lifestyle experiences.With an afternoon kick-off, Godrej L'Affaire promises an eclectic mix of artists and personalities conversing and sharing stories through curated master-classes and engaging sessions on food, music, travel, health, and design.Versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar will don a chef's hat for a live cook-off with Chef Varun Inamdar peppered with the conversation on how to bake a blockbuster. Celebrity couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu will share their learnings with millennial parents on inculcating spirituality in their children through travel.Award-winning music director Shantanu Moitra, in a standalone session, will talk about the inspiration behind many of his hit songs inspired from his 100-day fascinating adventure across the Himalayas.India's top designers - Alan Abraham (Abraham John Architects), Madhav Raman (Anagram Architects), Swarup Dutta (Scenographer) and Asha Sairam (Studio Lotus) - will engage in a conversation on how to design homes to help give back to nature and why sustainable designs cannot be an either-or choice anymore. These four sessions will be open for all and tickets can be booked at bookmyshow.com.The exclusive evening gala at Godrej L'Affaire will be a star-studded soiree of celebrities, socialites and prominent personalities. For the fashioniastas, ace couturiers Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda will do a fashion show of their luxury pret fashion label MxS.Notably, this marks the first-ever showcase by MxS since its launch. The actor, singer and the bonafide superstar of the Indian drag scene, Sushant Divgikar, will adorn his Rani Ko-He-Nur avatar for a musical performance with his band TopStorey.An important addition to every epicure's reading list - The Godrej Food Trends Report - 2020 will be unveiled at Godrej L'Affaire. The report curated by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal is a compendium of insights, views, and predictions collated from conversations with 150 experts - chefs, thought leaders and food influencers across major cities."After three consecutive successful seasons, we are proud to announce the fourth season of Godrej L'Affaire. We have curated an exciting line-up of brand integrations that will bring out the essence of the participating brands in an experiential manner. With over 40 participating brands, Godrej L'Affaire is all set to be bigger, brighter and will bring together key opinion leaders, influencers and consumers together to celebrate nuances of lifestyle", said Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group. The fourth season of Godrej L'Affaire is presented by MX Player, India's most premium OTT service while the on-ground event will be styled by Krsnaa Mehta of India Circus.In its pursuit of defining future lifestyle trends, Godrej L'Affaire ensures people get personalized interaction with experiences that can be adapted for modern-day living. The soiree will showcase the experiences of top lifestyle brands such as Tonino Lamborghini fragrances, Harley-Davidson, Tata Nexon EV, Guess Watches, Godrej aer, BBLUNT, Godrej Interio, Esprit, Godrej Security Solutions and Myntra.There will be creative and artistic installations powered by Godrej locks, Godrej appliances, and Godrej properties. Other prominent brand partners for Godrej L'Affaire includes Cinthol, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej The Trees -Vikhroli, Elior India, Goodknight Naturals, Slice of Pink, Godrej Professional, Godrej Protekt, Godrej Construction, Godrej Real Good Chicken and Script."With the theme 'New Beginnings: Going Back to Roots", we feel that Tata Nexon EV - India's own electric SUV, will be a perfect addition to Godrej L'Affaire. Through this channel and association, we hope to reach out to eco-conscious individuals and exhibit the Nexon EV's electric performance and class-leading creature comforts", said Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd."We are excited to partner with Godrej L'Affaire for its fourth edition as this platform has carved out a niche for itself in the space of lifestyle and luxury. Hence, there's no better platform than this to showcase the complete range of Tonino Lamborghini fragrances. Moreover, it's an apt event and occasion to launch Ginevra, as it perfectly coincides with its US launch. We're ecstatic about the association as it's the right fitment for our range of products", said Barun Mukherjee, Director, Transformation and Business Development, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd about Tonino Lamborghini fragrances association."We are delighted to be associated with Godrej L'Affaire in their fourth edition and are excited to showcase the bold & sexy timepieces from Guess. The experiential zone itself describes what Guess Watches is all about - modern, sexy and the perfect wrist candy! With this collaboration, we wish to continue pushing our boundaries and become everyone's first preference. Our primary focus has always been providing the customers with high-fashion striking products, that are unexpected & colourfully iconic", said Adi Shroff (COO, AP Group) on Guess Watches and Esprit association with Godrej L'Affaire."Congratulations to Godrej Group on this fantastic initiative to showcase the importance of food. No matter which lifestyle choice we wish to make, food is intrinsic to how we feel and how we feel is intrinsic to the lifestyle we wish to adopt. Making healthy choices for food is a key driver in making healthy lifestyle choices. Whether you are in the fashion business or working in the corporate world or for that matter running your own business the fact that you are healthy helps you to make better lifestyle choices. Lifestyle is not only about what you wear as much as it is about what you eat followed by your attitude towards sustainability. Food plays an important role in demonstrating your commitment to sustainability which in turn defines your lifestyle choices. L'Affaire is a tremendous landmark in weaving all food, lifestyle, and sustainability together. I take this opportunity to congratulate the Godrej Group on conceptualising something so profound which makes a difference to all the communities that it touches", said Sanjay Kumar, CEO of India's largest pure-play food services company, Elior.The media partners for the fourth season of Godrej L'Affaire are Sunday Mid-Day (Print Partner), Living Foodz (Lifestyle TV Partner), IWMbuzz.com (Digital Media Partner) and Radio One 94.3 (Radio Partner). Wizcraft International will be managing the on-ground execution of this season.Embarking on a memorable journey once again, Godrej L'Affaire will offer people a chance to be part of a grand celebration of fashion, food, travel, art, design, fashion and music. Thus, showcasing 'The Future of Lifestyle'.Godrej L'Affaire will also stream live updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @godrejlaffaire.This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

