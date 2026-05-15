Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q4 Net Profit Falls 31.7% Amid Margin Compression; Revenue Up 7%

New Delhi, May 14: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.'s net profit for the Q4 FY26 dropped 31.7 per cent (year‑on‑year) to Rs 5,631 crore as margins compressed even when revenue rose modestly, an exchange filing showed on Thursday. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said consolidated revenue from operations rose to about Rs 1.04 lakh crore, marking a rise of 7 per cent on YoY basis.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 21.7 per cent to Rs 11,212 crore and the operational margin contracted to 10.7 per cent, down from 14.8 per cent in the previous year. On a full year basis, the profitability was impacted by several headwinds at JLR, including cyber incident, tariffs, China luxury tax, VME pressures and adverse commodities, the release said. Hyundai India to Launch Bayon-Based Mid-SUV and Localised Nexon EV Rival in FY2027.

"Going ahead, we will continue to build on our resilience through a slew of product interventions, and cost-side actions, while the global geopolitical environment and commodity prices continue to remain key monitorable," said Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors PV. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY26, with payment, if approved, to take place on or before July 14, 2026.

Jaguar Land Rover, the group’s overseas arm, saw its revenue dip 11.1 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 14 per cent for the fourth quarter. Volumes and profitability were impacted YoY by the continued planned wind down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the new Jaguar launch, and the competitive environment the automotive industry is facing in China. Honda Motor Co Reports First Annual Loss Since 1957 Amid USD 10 Billion EV Strategy Pivot and US Policy Shifts.

The company said it aims to reduce breakeven volumes toward 3 lakh units within two years and will focus on 1.7 billion pounds from enterprise missions. The automaker will also focus on plans to launch a new Range Rover Electric and Jaguar in FY2027. Tata Motors PV’s stock ended 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 338.75 on Thursday.

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