Bhusaval Division of Indian Railways Exports Onions to Bangladesh

Bhusaval (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Bhusaval Division of Central Railways, which is a popular transport hub for onions, is now exporting the vegetable to Bangladesh. The first rake of onions were departed from Lasalgaon on May 6.The Central Railways further informed that second and third rake of onions were dispatched to Darsana in Bangladesh from Kherwadi and Niphad.Six more rake are likely to start in journey soon from Lasalgaon to Darsana.More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

