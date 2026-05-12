SRH's Sri Lanka Pacer Eshan Malinga Sings 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' Song, Video Goes Viral
Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga has become a social media sensation after a video of him singing the Bollywood hit 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' went viral. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer displayed his vocal talents during a event, earning praise from fans across India and Sri Lanka as the IPL 2026 season continues.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Eshan Malinga has found himself trending off the pitch after a video of him performing a popular Bollywood song began circulating online. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan pacer was captured on camera singing 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' from the 1991 classic film Saajan. Krunal Pandya 'Battle Scars': RCB All-Rounder Reveals Physical Toll of Match-Winning Knock Against Mumbai Indians.
The footage, filmed during a recent event, shows Malinga confidently delivering the lyrics of the romantic track. The clip has resonated particularly well with the franchise's fanbase in India, where the song remains a staple of Hindi cinema music.
Eshan Malinga Singing Bollywood Song, Watch Video
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While his singing has caught the eye of the public, Malinga has also been making a name for himself with his primary skill: fast bowling. Picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2025 auction, he entered the current season as one of the most promising young talents from Sri Lanka's domestic circuit. Known for his high-arm action and ability to generate significant pace, Malinga has been utilised as a strategic asset in the SRH bowling attack. His performance on the field has mirrored the energy seen in the viral video, contributing to the team’s push for a playoff spot in the latter half of the tournament.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).