Why Did NTA Cancel NEET Exam 2026? When Will It Re-Conduct the Examination?

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National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 held on May 3, citing investigative findings and inputs from central agencies that raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

The decision, announced through an official statement posted by NTA on X, comes amid allegations surrounding the circulation of a “guess paper” before the examination. The Government of India has also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter. The move affects more than 22 lakh candidates who appeared for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations for undergraduate medical admissions. NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe.

NTA Cancels NEET Exam 2026, CBI Probe Ordered

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Why NTA Cancelled NEET UG 2026?

In its statement, NTA said it had referred the matter to central agencies on May 8 for “independent verification and necessary action.” The agency stated that after examining subsequent inputs and investigative findings shared by law enforcement authorities, it concluded that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the statement said.

The agency added that the decision was taken “in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests.” NEET UG 2026 ‘Paper Leak’ Controversy: What We Know So Far About ‘Guess Paper’ Allegations.

When Will NEET UG 2026 Be Re-Conducted?

National Testing Agency has not yet announced the new dates for the re-conduct of NEET UG 2026. In its official statement, the agency said the revised examination schedule and fresh admit card release dates will be communicated through its official channels “in the coming days.” NTA has advised candidates and parents to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

NEET UG 2026 ‘Paper Leak’ Controversy: CBI Probe Ordered

The Government of India has now referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations. NTA said it would fully cooperate with investigators and provide all records, materials and technical assistance required for the probe.

The investigation follows allegations that exam-related material, described by authorities as a “guess paper,” circulated among students before the May 3 examination. Multiple detentions have already been made during the broader investigation being conducted by Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group.

What Happens to Students Now

NTA confirmed that the examination will be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be announced through official channels in the coming days. The agency clarified that students will not need to register again for the re-examination.

According to the statement:

Existing registration data and candidature will remain valid

Previously selected examination centres will be retained

No additional examination fee will be charged

Fees already paid will be refunded

Fresh admit cards will be issued before the re-exam

The agency said the re-exam would be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

NTA acknowledged that the cancellation and re-conduct would create “real and significant inconvenience” for candidates and their families. However, the agency said allowing the examination to stand despite the concerns would have caused “greater and more lasting damage” to public trust in the national examination system.

The agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on official announcements and avoid unverified claims circulating online. “Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media,” NTA said. The new examination schedule is expected to be announced soon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).