Bhutanese Delegation to Visit Delhi CEO Office to Learn About Country's Electoral Process

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office.Along with learning about the functioning of the electoral process, the delegation consisting of Bhutan's Election Commissioner Ugyen Chewang will also be shown a presentation by officials in the presence of Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.As per the official source, "the presentations will be on the methodologies that are being adopted by the Chief Electoral Offices in India during State elections."Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program SVEEP will be discussed elaborately.The delegation will also be visiting the poll museum here which has archived India's electoral journey from ballot boxes to the EVMs.The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. (ANI)

