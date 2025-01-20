The highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up early on Monday, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy, edging out finalist Vivian Dsena. Despite the setback, Vivian expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, family, and the industry for their unwavering support throughout the competition. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Clinches Victory, Beats Vivian Dsena in Thrilling Vote Battle.

Speaking to ANI after the finale, Vivian said, “Fans and viewers have given me so much love and have taken me this far. I am incredibly thankful to them, and my family has supported me immensely. Even though I’m not very social, people in the industry have been so kind, and their support means the world to me. I’m grateful for having such wonderful people in my life and will always cherish that.”

Vivian also reassured his fans, who may have been disheartened by his defeat, offering words of comfort. "I know a lot of my fans are feeling a bit bad. It's okay, but please know that I will always work to make it right," he shared.

Reflecting on his journey, Vivian emphasized that he has no regrets. "I regret nothing in life. I am a believer in destiny. What is meant to be will be, and what's not will never be mine. I focus on the positive aspects of my journey," he said, adding, "I have won so many hearts, which I never imagined. The love I've received from across the country has been beyond overwhelming."

Vivian also shared his philosophy on life and relationships when asked if he would be friends with his fellow contestants as the show is now over. He said that he doesn't hold grudges and is true to his commitments. "I do not make false promises. If I commit, I will stay true to it. I'm just grateful for all the love and support." Vivian's journey on Bigg Boss 18 was also a personal transformation, according to him.

While speaking to ANI, he acknowledged the growth he experienced in overcoming his comfort zone and confronting his fears. "I owe all of this to my fans, family, and those who supported me in the industry. I did what felt right for me, and my goal was to break free from my fears. Anger is something we all experience, but for us, it often gets magnified in the public eye," he said.

The finale, which saw fierce competition between six contestants, including Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian, was full of dramatic moments.

Karan's victory capped off a roller-coaster ride that included intense fights with fellow contestants, particularly Vivian and Sara Khan, as well as humorous interactions with Avinash Mishra and moments of affection for Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with actor Vivian, Bigg Boss winner Karan admitted to being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the BB trophy.

"When two people are fighting for the same trophy, there's bound to be some bitterness. But I was also jealous of how easily things came to Vivian. However, he is a good family man, and that's something I admire about him," Karan said.