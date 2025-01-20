Actor Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after winning back-to-back Hindi reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18. The Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 18 concluded with Karan lifting the trophy after beating Vivian Dsena on early Monday. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Clinches Victory, Beats Vivian Dsena in Thrilling Vote Battle.

After winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Karan opened up about his success mantra and the changes he discovered in himself during the show.

Karan Veer Mehra Opens Up About Personal Growth and Success Mantra

#WATCH | Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra says, "I am very happy... This was my aim and it happened... When two people fight for the trophy there is bound to be bitterness but he (Vivian Dsena) is a very good person at heart, a family man so there is love for him… pic.twitter.com/uFuuSHaf2T — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

While talking to ANI, Karan said, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened.

"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "

Karan's Bigg Boss journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride for him. It included his intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra and love for actress Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with actor Vivian, Bigg Boss winner Karan admitted to being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the BB trophy.

"When two people fight for the same trophy, then there will be some bitterness. But I was also jealous of him that he got things way easier and sooner than me, which I have admitted many times in the show. But he is also a good family man and that's why I love him." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Wins 'BB18' Trophy, Vivian DSena Declared Runner-Up in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

A total of six contestants made it to the finale including--Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.