Patna, October 23: As the Bihar assembly elections come closer, the Mahagathbandhan press conference will be held on Thursday to announce the final shape of the alliance. Boards and posters with photos of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Raghopur constituency candidate Tejashwi Yadav have been put up at the venue. The 2025 Bihar Elections will see contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The assurance of "no rift" in the alliance came from Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who, along with AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met with RJD's top leadership, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'No Disputes in Mahagathbandhan, All Answers Tomorrow', Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"Today, a highly positive meeting took place with AICC Bihar in-charge Shri Krishna Allavaru, along with Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shri Tejashwi Yadav. The INDIA alliance in Bihar is fully united and is contesting the elections with strength. Tomorrow, the full situation will be clarified in the Mahagathbandhan's press conference," Gehlot said. Although the issue of 'friendly fights' in some seats still persists, Ashok Gehlot has indicated that it is not a matter of concern.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav announced that Jeevika Didis, who work as community mobilisers, will be made permanent as government employees after the Mahagathbandhan forms government in Bihar. He assured that the salary of Jeevika Didis will be increased to Rs 30,000 per month. He also added that the future Mahagathbandhan government will waive the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis and will provide them with interest-free credit for the next two years. The Jeevika Didis will also be provided with an additional allowance of Rs 2,000, and the government will ensure insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for all their cadres, Tejashwi said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Her Nomination Gets Cancelled, Alleges BJP Conspiracy (Watch Video).

However, the NDA alliance was quick to pounce on Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise, asking him to "stop joking around" and suggesting that there is "no substance" in it. BJP MP Nityanand Rai said, "There is no substance in whatever announcements they make. They are meant to spread confusion. The happiness that has come into the lives of Jeevika Didis is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is telling white lies." "The people of Bihar have made up their minds to form the NDA government in Bihar...PM Modi's development schemes have reached the masses in Bihar...The NDA government will be formed with an absolute majority," he later told the reporters.

