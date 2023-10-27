New Delhi, October 26: New Zealand cricket umpire Billy Bowden will become the first New Zealand umpire to stand in 200 first-class matches on Saturday. Billy will reach the milestone during Auckland’s Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts starting at Kennard’s Hire Community Oval on Saturday, 30 years on from making his first-class umpiring debut in the Shell Trophy fixture between the two sides at Eden Park in 1993. Former Team India Head Coach and Australian Cricket Legend Greg Chappell Facing Financial Struggle, Friends Rally To Aid With Fundraising Campaign

Known for his eccentric umpiring signals, Bowden has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and respected umpires in world cricket. "To be involved in 200 first-class games is pretty special. When I started out I just wanted to challenge myself and be the best umpire every day and enjoy the journey. Being a former player myself I just wanted to embrace the cricket, try and make a difference, and enjoy being involved in what is the best game in the world," said Billy to New Zealand Cricket.

“There’s been many highlights, the 2005 Ashes series being one that really stands out. “But covering the domestic finals here in New Zealand, the 50-over finals, and the Super Smash and being able to contribute to cricket in New Zealand is really a privilege," he added

He made his international umpiring debut in an ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in 1995 and made his Test umpiring debut at Eden Park in 2000 in the first Test between the BLACKCAPS and Australia. Bowden would go on to stand in 85 Test matches, 221 ODIs, and 48 T20Is (men’s and women’s). Bowden also admitted the changes in umpiring over his 32-year career so far.

“A lot has changed, not the least the clothing! “But the challenges remain the same, it’s still bat and ball, you still take one ball at a time and you give it how you see it. “Technology has moved quickly over the years and has brought its own challenges to umpiring, but that is the beauty of the sport, embracing the challenge and improving every day and trying to get better, not bitter!”

New Zealand Cricket Head of Cricket Operations Richard Brewer praised Bowden’s ongoing commitment to umpiring. “This milestone is a testament to Billy having been able to perform at the highest level over a long period of time,” said Brewer. “Billy has been at the forefront of cricket’s evolution and has been entertaining cricket fans and non-cricket fans alike with his unique style, long before the advent of new formats of the game designed to appeal to a wider audience. “However, it’s Billy’s world-class decision-making that has made him one of the most well-known and respected umpires in the game. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai Selected As Venue for Women’s Test Match between India and England in December: Reports

“As with players, no one should underestimate the sacrifice that it takes to get to and operate at the highest level. “Long periods of time away from the family, intense scrutiny, and often only being spoken about when things have gone wrong, is all part of the job and NZC would like to acknowledge Billy’s resolute commitment to umpiring.” –IANS

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).