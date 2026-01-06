Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan criticised the prolonged incarceration of activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday.

Commenting on the denial of bail by the Supreme Court, Chavan said, "The government must file a charge sheet, start the trial and give both the accused persons a chance to defend themselves." He emphasised that protest is a fundamental right under the Constitution."

Also Read | Telangana: Dalit Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Colleague Refuses Marriage Over Caste Differences in Siddipet.

"There is a difference between a terrorist carrying out a Pahalgam-type attack and people protesting against government policy on the streets. You are not going to distinguish between the two. I mean, there is no freedom of speech left in the country. File a chargesheet and start a trial, and if they are guilty, punish them properly..." he added.

The Supreme Court noted that Khalid and Imam stood on a "qualitatively different footing" due to their alleged "central" roles in the conspiracy and held that the long period of incarceration did not override statutory restrictions under UAPA.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Lord Buddha Relics Exposition Timeless Reminder of Peace, Compassion and Wisdom.

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case about an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

Chavan also raised concern over the US operation to arrest Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, saying that the operation amounted to a serious violation of international law.

Reacting to reports of a pre-dawn United States operation inside Venezuela, Chavan said the episode amounted to a serious violation of international norms. "Whatever has happened in Venezuela is against the UN Charter and international laws. An elected president has been kidnapped. It's a very grave concern that it could happen to any other country tomorrow. Tomorrow it can happen to India," he said.

According to the Trump administration, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were detained during the operation and transferred to a US naval vessel before being flown to New York. US authorities have said Maduro is expected to face multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons-related offences. The operation followed months of heightened US military activity in the region, including strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking, which reportedly resulted in more than 115 deaths. Legal experts have raised concerns about potential violations of international law.

Chavan criticised the Indian government for its stance on the issue. "India has not spoken as usual, not taken a stand on the Venezuela matter. Russia and China have taken a stand and criticised what America has done," he said, adding that similar neutrality was seen during the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. "Here we are, so scared of Americans that we are not even trying to criticise what has happened," he remarked.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday expressed deep concern at the developments in Venezuela.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," MEA said in a statement.

India urged the involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," as per the statement.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," the statement added.

On Saturday, MEA had also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela amid the unfolding situation in the South American nation.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's ousted leader, Nicolas Maduro, has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges during his appearance before a New York City federal court on Monday, according to CNN.Maduro raised questions over the legality of his arrest during his first appearance before a US federal court in New York, claiming he was detained at his residence in Caracas, Venezuela, CNN reported.

Speaking directly to the judge within minutes of the hearing, Maduro said, "I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela."The remark signalled what is expected to be a central plank of his legal defence -- that his arrest by US law enforcement on foreign soil amounted to an unlawful operation.Maduro's legal team has described the arrest as a "military abduction," arguing that the late-night operation violated international law and due process protections.

The defence is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of the US courts by questioning the circumstances under which the Venezuelan leader was taken into custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)