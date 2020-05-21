BJP Slams C'garh CM for Comparing GST with Lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has shown his lack of understanding by comparing and criticising the COVID-19 induced lockdown with the Goods and Service Tax (GST), said BJP leader and spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday.His reaction came after Baghel accused the Central government of believing in "events" and alleged that the announcement of the lockdown had been done "without any planning.""Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is ruling Chhattisgarh blindfolded. No Prime Minister will look for an auspicious day to announce lockdown induced by COVID-19," said Subhash.The BJP leader said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy, India registered a low rate of deaths and virus cases."Even other countries have appreciated PM Modi's initiatives and package announcements in these difficult times. The Chief Minister's statement reveals his childishness. The coronavirus pandemic is a worldwide threat. How can it be compared with GST," he asked.Attacking Baghel and the Congress party further, Subhash said: "People of India are lucky for having a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. It is unimaginable. One can't even think how the situation would have turned out to be if a Congress PM was handling it."Subhash claimed that the Chhattisgarh CM had kept silent during the course of the video conferences with Prime Minister Modi.Prime Minister Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the country on March 24, which has since been extended multiple times and comes to an end on May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)