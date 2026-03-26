The Indian film industry has witnessed a historic milestone as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the high-octane sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar crossed the monumental INR 1,000 crore mark at the global box office within just seven days of its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's domestic performance has reached a staggering INR 623.42 crore (net), making it one of the fastest Indian films to hit these heights. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has created a "perfect storm" at ticket windows, blending massive appeal in traditional mass circuits with exceptionally high occupancy in urban centers. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Actor Abhay Arora Reveals How ‘Impeccable’ Lyari Set in Bangkok Stunned Real Pakistani Residents.

Film Maintains Strong Box Office Run

Since its release on March 19, 2026, the film has maintained a relentless pace. While it saw a natural mid-week dip on Wednesday (Day 7), earning INR 47.70 crore, its cumulative strength remains unmatched. The Hindi version continues to be the primary engine, contributing INR 44 crore on Wednesday alone, while the Telugu dub added a steady INR 2.50 crore. The film's first-week trajectory showcases its immense drawing power:

Opening Day (March 19): INR 102.55 crore

Day 2: INR 80.72 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): INR 113.00 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): INR 114.85 crore (across 21,633 shows)

First Monday: INR 65.00 crore

First Tuesday: INR 56.55 crore

Taran Adarsh Shares Post on X - See Post

#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR 2' CROSSES ₹ 250 CR *OVERSEAS* – SETS NEW RECORD IN *UK*...#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Tue. ⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million ⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million ⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million ⭐️ Sun: $ 6… pic.twitter.com/H41HX9gtCg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2026

'Dhurandhar 2' Beats 'Pushpa 2' Record

Dhurandhar 2 has now matched the rare feat achieved by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (2024) by entering the INR 1,000 crore club within a single week. However, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is currently leading the competitive race in the Hindi market. It successfully bypassed Pushpa 2’s first-week Hindi net record of INR 425 crore, setting a new benchmark for North Indian theatrical runs. Overseas markets have also contributed significantly to the bottom line. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported record-breaking business in the UK, with total international earnings standing at INR 251.90 crore. This brings the worldwide gross total to an estimated INR 1,006.50 crore. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Creates History with Rs 761 Crore Opening Weekend.

'Dhurandhar 2' Reunites Powerhouse Cast

The sequel reunites the powerhouse ensemble of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. Critics have noted that the film successfully resolves the cliffhangers left by its predecessor, which was the highest-grossing film of 2025.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).