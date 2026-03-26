Tehran, March 26: Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning to the US-Israel forces on considering a possible ground operation within Iranian territory. "Don't send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. The invading soldiers will be deeply drowned and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation," the statement warned. In a direct appeal, the IRGC addressed the American people, warning that they are being misled by warmongers such as Trump and Netanyahu through lies and distortion of battlefield realities.

"The truth of the war you must observe at American gas stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa," the statement read. According to a CBS report, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East The news report said, citing a source familiar with the planning, that the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region. A possible ground operation in the Kharg Island is also being contemplated by the US. ‘Hormuz Route Opened for India’: FM Abbas Araghchi Announces Safe Passage for ‘Friendly Nations’ Including China, Russia.

The IRGC further sid that precision-guided Emad, Qiam, Khorramshahr-4, and Qadr missiles struck more than 70 locations across Israel in the 81st wave of Operation True Promise 4. IRGC Public Relations Department claimed the missiles successfully hit targets in Haifa, Dimona, Al-Khudriyya near Haifa, and areas north and south of Tel Aviv. The IRGC concluded with a warning, "Remember, we will level Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground, this is what our martyred Leader taught us."

The IRGC says over 700 missiles and 3,600 drones have been fired at American and Israeli targets since the war began, while Iran's air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed more than 200 enemy aircraft, including cruise missiles and advanced fighter jets. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi said the country will continue to follow the policy of "resistance" in response to "unprovoked American-Israeli aggression", ruling out negotiations or a ceasefire without reliable guarantees, according to Iranian State Media Press TV. Donald Trump To Travel to Beijing for Rescheduled China Trip May 14-15, After Delay Due to Iran War.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Araghchi said, "At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place." "There are no negotiations underway," he was quoted by Press TV as saying, while also questioning the reliability of external assurances. The foreign minister said that although regional diplomatic contacts have taken place, Tehran's stance has remained "principled and firm". "Many foreign ministers from the region have contacted Tehran, but Iran's position has remained 'principled and firm'," he said. Araghchi also dismissed the reliability of "international guarantees" in efforts aimed at ending the conflict.