Indian Railways Says Booking and Cancellations For Reserved Tickets Can Now Be Done at Several Portals Including Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra From May 22

New Delhi, May 21: The Indian Railways on Thursday said that from May 22 the booking and cancellations of reserved tickets can now be done at several portals including Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees.

"Indian Railways has further decided that w.e.f. 22.05.2020 facility of booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees etc. Reservation Counters, Common Service Centres for Booking Reserved Train Tickets to Open on May 22, Says Indian Railways.

And through authorized agents of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) along with computerized Passenger Reservation System(PRS) counters of Indian Railways available in railway premises/reservation centers and Common Service Centers (CSC)," said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director(I&P), Ministry of Railways, in an official statement.

