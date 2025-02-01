New Delhi, February 1: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Union Budget 2025-26. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of growth slowing down to four-year-low of 6.4 per cent and clamour for tax relief amid moderation in consumption. Union Budget 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Feeds Customary ‘Dahi-Cheeni’ to FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead of Budget Speech in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

This is the second Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office. Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. Like in the past three years, this year's Budget would also be in paperless form.

