The 2025 Goethe Medal goes to philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala from Turkey, as well as Chinese linguist, Li Yuan, and Belgian archaeologist, David Van Reybrouck.Imprisoned Turkish cultural promoter and social justice activist, Osman Kavala, along with Chinese scholar and German language expert, Li Yuan, and the Belgian archaeologist and author David Van Reybrouck, have been awarded the 2025 Goethe Medal.

Whether they're breaking down cultural barriers, fighting for human rights and democracy, or finding a common language, the trio habe beem honored by Germany's global cultural body, the Goethe Instut, for their outstanding services to international cultural exchange.

The Goethe Medal award ceremony will take place in Weimar on August 28, the birthday of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Osman Kavala remains influential, despite life sentence

"His lifelong commitment to civil society is based on the conviction that art and culture are crucial for dialogue, mutual understanding and the creation of a more just and inclusive society," wrote the Goethe Instit of this year's Goethe Prize co-winner, Osman Kavala.

In 2022, the philanthropist and human rights defender founded the Turkish NGO, Anadolu Kultur, which works at the intersection of arts and culture, civil society and human rights advocacy and supports diverse projects in often marginalized regions.

He also co-founded the Association for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, which is working to preserve culturally significant sites and artefacts. And through initiatives such as the Armenian Turkish cinema platform and the Armenian Turkish Youth Symphony Orchestra, Kavala has decisively promoted cross-border cultural exchange.

"I always believed that collaboration in art projects and cultural activities could help to overcome prejudices, and contribute to the development of mutual understanding and empathy towards others," said Kavala is a statement written in the Istanbul prison where he has been held for eight years.

He was first arrested in 2017, having been accused of orchestrating and financing the anti-government Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in 2013. In 2022, Kavala was given a life sentence, in part for "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order of Republic of Turkey." This was despite the European Court of Human Rights having twice ordered that Kavala be released.

Yet Kavala continues to work with Anadolu Kultur from prison. The NGO runs the Diyarbakir Arts Center, which has become an important international space that brings together arts and culture and civil society — sometimes in cooperation with the Goethe Institute.

With programs such as TANDEM, carried out since 2011, Kavala also promotes cultural exchange and cross-border collaboration between cultural institutions in Turkey and Europe.

Using AI to revolutionize German learning

Another Goethe Medal has been awarded to the Chinese linguist Li Yuan, whose work contributes to intercultural understanding and the strengthening and preservation of German as a foreign language in China, according to the jury.

As a professor for German language and German studies at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, Yuan carries out pioneering work on how to use artificial intelligence to learn German. Together with AI experts, Yuan uses modern methods of empirical data analysis to highlight common mistakes when learning German as a foreign language. This resulted in the development of a smart feedback tool, which is currently being tested.

Li Yuan has always been open to new experiences. In 2003, she came to Berlin for her doctorate at the Technical University Berlin. She also went on to complete a post-doctoral program through a Humboldt Fellowship, and appreciated the doctoral colloquia, where she was able to speak about her own research, answer questions from fellow students, and ask her own critical questions: "To this day, I have benefited a lot from this debating culture,” she says.

Since she became a professor, Yuan has developed an introductory course on scientific research that is now mandatory for all German Studies students in China.

Li Yuan also develops textbooks for German studies that are used across China. The aim is to get foreign language students to also engage with global issues. Yuan heads the Institute for German Studies and is also responsible for the Centre for Global Competence at Zhejiang University.

Listening (to others) and getting involved

"Nothing makes me happier than interviewing people,” said Belgian archaeologist and author David Van Reybrouck.

In works like his multi-award-winning history, "Congo: The Epic History of a People" (2010), which explores Congo's colonial past and has been translated into numerous languages, are marked by conversations with locals who can tell their stories.

Of his 2020 book "Revolusi: Indonesia and the Birth of the Modern World,” which details Indonesia's struggle for independence from its Dutch colonizers, the author wanted to gather stories from remaining survivors from the era.

"I had contemporary witnesses from the 1920s and 1930s. I have now come to realize that I might have been the last person to speak to many of them,” Van Reybrouck said.

In his native Belgium, David Van Reybrouck is a successful author who founded the G1000 initiative, a platform for democratic engagement and civic participation. The concept triggered a wave of citizens' assemblies in many European countries.

"The interdisciplinary approach of his books and their focus on marginalised voices combine a clear literary style with an emotional approach," said the jury of Van Reybrouck, adding that his works are "among the most significant contributions to contemporary political discourse."

This article was originally written in German.

