Lucknow, February 15: India is set to establish its first National Cow Culture Museum in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, marking a unique initiative to integrate spiritual tradition with modern veterinary science. The project is being spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. The museum will be located on the campus of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University, where land has already been identified and inspected by senior officials to finalise the project blueprint.

The museum aims to serve as an educational and cultural landmark, communicating the religious, spiritual, and scientific significance of cattle to the public. Approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project focuses on elevating the identity of the Braj region while promoting a "cow-based economy." Officials noted that the facility will not only be a repository of heritage but also a hub for understanding the nutritional and Ayurvedic benefits of cow products. Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: FM Suresh Khanna Showcases INR 9.12 Lakh Crore Outlay, All-Round Development, Industrial Progress and Job Creation.

Mathura to Host Country’s 1st Cow Museum, Details Here

A primary feature of the museum will be the display of approximately 100 digital and symbolic models of cattle. This collection will showcase all major indigenous breeds found across India, alongside several endangered species. The goal is to provide future generations with a comprehensive understanding of India's diverse bovine heritage and the importance of preserving native genetic lines.

The museum will house a dedicated exhibition focused on cow milk and its derivatives, such as curd, ghee, cheese, and paneer. Using modern interactive techniques, the gallery will illustrate the scientific utility of these products, highlighting their Ayurvedic and nutritional values. UP RTE Admission 2026-27: Uttar Pradesh Government Revamps Online Process, Strengthens Aadhaar Verification to Curb Fraud.

To provide a hands-on experience, the complex will feature a specialized dairy parlour. Visitors will be able to purchase and sample pure dairy products, bridging the gap between historical information and modern consumption.

In alignment with the Sanatan tradition, the museum will emphasize the status of the cow as a maternal figure ("Gau Mata") in Indian culture. The exhibits are designed to show that cow conservation is more than just an agricultural or economic concern; it is deeply intertwined with ethical living, social welfare, and religious practice.

Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap stated that the "unique confluence of tradition and science" will foster a holistic understanding of cattle. The initiative intends to demonstrate how sustainable cattle rearing is linked to a virtuous lifestyle and public health.

On Saturday, a high-level team including Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice-Chairman Shailjakant Mishra and District Magistrate C.P. Singh conducted a site inspection. The team reviewed the layout to ensure the museum integrates seamlessly with the existing university infrastructure while remaining accessible to tourists and researchers.

Once completed, the National Cow Culture Museum is expected to become a major stop on the Braj pilgrimage circuit. By combining spiritual tourism with scientific education, the project aims to become a milestone in India's efforts to promote sustainable and scientifically backed cow conservation.

