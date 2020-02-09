Bushfire Bash: Legends Reunite as Ponting XI Defeat Gilchrist XI

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 9 (ANI): Giving cricket fans across the globe a reason to celebrate, many legends of the game reunited on Sunday as Ponting XI defeated Gilchrist XI by one run in the Bushfire relief fundraiser match here at the Junction Oval.Chasing 105, Gilchrist XI got off to a flier as openers Shane Watson and Adam Gilchrist put on 49 runs in the first three overs. However, in the fourth over, Luke Hodge dismissed Gilchrist (17) and as a result, Yuvraj Singh came out to the middle. Brett Lee soon after sent Brad Hodge (0) and Yuvraj (2) back to the pavilion, and Gilchrist XI found itself in a spot of bother.In the end, Ponting XI managed to scrap a win by one run. Earlier, put in to bat first, Ponting XI got off to a bad start as Justin Langer (6) was sent back to the pavilion with just 15 runs on the board.Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting put on 29 runs for the second wicket, but Yuvraj Singh provided the breakthrough for the Gilchrist XI as he dismissed Hayden (16) in the fifth over.Soon after, Ponting retired out on an individual score of 26. Brian Lara then came out to bat to join Phoebe Litchfield in the middle.Lara played a quickfire knock of 30 runs to take Ponting XI's score to 104/5 in the allotted ten overs. (ANI)

