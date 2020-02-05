Bushfire Cricket Bash Not to Go Ahead, Cricket Australia Confirms

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced that Bushfire Cricket Bash will not go ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).The decision to host the match was changed to ensure the SCG is in the best possible condition for the Big Bash League (BBL).Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played to raise funds, which will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI, respectively.Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will compete against each other on February 6 to book their spot in the final of the tournament where they will face Sydney Sixers on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)