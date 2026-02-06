Washington DC [US], February 6 (ANI): Steve Carell starrer comedy series 'Rooster' has finally got a release date and a trailer. The ten episode series will premiere on March 8 on HBO. The episodes will air weekly through May 10.

The comedy series is created by 'Ted Lasso' and 'Shrinking' co-creator Bill Lawrence and his former 'Scrubs' collaborator Matt Tarses.

In the trailer, Carell visits his daughter, played by Charly Clive, a professor who (accidentally) burned down a faculty house and (purposefully) punched her husband, a fellow professor at the college, who left her for a graduate student. Carell, the bestselling author behind a popular book series, is coaxed into contributing on campus, where he befriends students, attends frat parties and attempts to live up to the nickname 'Rooster', the studly protagonist of his novels, as reported by Variety.

HBO Max shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

'Rooster' also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai. The series hails from co-showrunners Lawrence and Tarses, who executive produce alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer for Doozer; Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman and Steve Carell.

The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

Carell is best known for playing Michael Scott in the beloved American reboot of 'The Office.' He donned the role of a manager in the paper selling company. The series also starred John Krisanski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and others. (ANI)

