New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Taking the surging COVID-19 cases in account, 1mg.com- India's leading digital healthcare platform is gearing up to tackle the spread by providing a gamut of COVID-19 tests at home such as COVID-19 RT-PCR test, COVID antibody test as well as COVID home monitoring. 1mg has partnered with ICMR approved labs to conduct these tests. They engage their trained phlebotomists who follow all the necessary protocols and precautions before and after home sample collection to ensure 100 per cent hygiene and safety. To further restrict physical contact to a bare minimum, the test reports are shared online. Furthermore, 1mg also provides a free online doctor consultation post the test. "We cover most of the tier one and tier two cities across the length and breadth of India and maintain price parity with whatever the Govt has mandated in different states. We have come up with multiple innovative models since the start of the pandemic like mobile sample collection vans, hygienic sample collection booths, etc., and have also partnered with multiple Govt. authorities and non-profits to provide testing access to as many people as we can," said Ankur Gigras, VP-Ecommerce at 1mg, while talking about the services. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit several parts of India while some regions like Delhi are experiencing a third wave of the infection. As of today, India recorded 32,981 fresh Covid cases with 391 deaths in 24 hours. By offering its services online and at home, 1mg is ensuring that people don't have to stand in long queues, waiting for their turn when they are sick.

Through this service, multiple family members can get tested at once from the comfort and safety of their home. The tests can easily be pre-scheduled online or through a toll free number. "People should test as soon as they develop symptoms but sometimes testing is delayed by 5-7 days due to widespread stigma of COVID-19. Early diagnosis will not only help prevent spread of infection but will also ensure early medical intervention and prevent COVID related complications," said Dr Varun Gupta, VP-Medical Affairs at 1mg. All of 1mg's services can be availed through their website, app or through a phone call.

Also Read | Divya Bhatnagar No More: Hina Khan Mourns the Demise of Her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star, Says 'This Girl Was Gold'.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)