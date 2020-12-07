2020 has been harsh on the entertainment industry. Talking on the same lines, on Monday (Dec 7), television actress Divya Bhatnagar known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away at the age of 34. The reason for her demise was COVID-19. She was admitted at Mumbai's Sevenhills hospital. As soon as this sad news broke online, many celebs from the small screen mourned the loss and offered condolences to Divya's family. Even, Hina Khan penned a heartfelt note for her YRKHH's co-star on Instagram. She shared Divya's pic along with an emotional post. Remembering Divya Bhatnagar: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Vish – 5 Shows the Actress Was a Part Of.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina mourned the loss and mentioned how Divya was full of life and left for her heavenly abode too soon. .She also added that she will miss her and the madness. “Notice it, she says in her caption.” As the actress remembered her co-star, she added, “This girl was Gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor.. your sparkling eyes Divya.." Hina captioned her post. Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away After Battling With COVID-19, Co-Stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar Offer Their Condolences.

Check It Out:

Hina Khan Instagram For the unaware, Divya Bhatnagar had essayed the role of Gulabo, a housemaid in Hina Khan's serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although having a little screentime, she did create a mark with her acting. Not just this serial, Bhatnagar also starred in Vish, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more daily soaps. May her soul rest in peace.

