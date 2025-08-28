PRNewswire

New Delhi / Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28: Duratuf Products launches more than 35 types of natural and synthetic rubber sheets to cater to the diverse business needs of different types of customers. The popular types include General Purpose, Chloroprene, Nitrile, EPDM, Silicone, and FDA-approved Food-Grade sheets.

Rubber sheets have a wide range of applications in industrial setups. The demand is more in the core sectors like mining, construction, manufacturing, automobile, energy, etc. Rubber sheets are used as floor covers, sealants, separators, curtains, and conveyor belt covers, typically. With their expanded range of rubber sheets, Duratuf plans to help the OEMs, Contractors, and Resellers alike.

5 'Highlights' of this 'Latest Rubber Sheet Range'

A buyer's journey is unique. Each one comes with their requirements. Some buyers are budget-conscious and search for affordable rubber sheets. On the other hand, some buyers put quality over price. Quantity-wise, they can be a retail or a bulk buyer.

Hence, it is not easy to cater to each one of their requirements; Until Duratuf reworked the entire category, making it an industry-first offering.

#1 Revision of the Categories

A key feature of the 'Duratuf Rubber Sheet Range' is the revision of the categories into four versions- Lite, X, Pro, and Max.

* Lite: Economic range, designed for general-purpose works

* X: Suitable for moderate use

* Pro: Fit for moderate to heavy use

* Max: Premium range- referred for most challenging applications

#2 Product Name with Technical Specs

Technical specifications define various characteristics of the rubber sheets like hardness, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, etc. However, technical data sheets are usually a detailed document that may not be readily available. Duratuf has reimagined the product categories, starting with the names. Duratuf rubber sheets have a hardness mentioned on them. For example, EPDMShield65 Lite is an EPDM rubber sheet of the beginner's category, having 65-degree Shore A hardness.

#3 Abrasion Rubber Sheets with Ultra-flexibility

Abrasion rubber sheets are expected to be durable and hard because of the applications they are used in. They are used to protect equipment and the workers during sand/ shot blasting works. However, harder sheets are less flexible and can get brittle quickly. Therefore, Duratuf products have launched a super flexible Abrasion rubber sheet with 38 degrees-Shore A hardness. These rubber sheets are flexible, lightweight, and longer lasting in extremely challenging applications than the harder versions.

#4 FDA-approved Silicone, Nitrile, Natural, and EPDM Rubber Sheets

Most suppliers stock silicone food-grade sheets. Despite the demand for Nitrile, Natural, and EPDM food-grade rubber sheets, no vendor has them ready in stock. Even if there is stock, an FDA certificate might not be available. In the latest range, Duratuf brings FDA-approved Silicone, Nitrile, Natural, and EPDM rubber sheets under one roof.

#5 All Products Tested as per Latest Standards

'Certified' rubber sheets come with the guarantee of durability, performance, and longevity. Certification parameters get updated over time. Duratuf now ensures stringent quality checks on the new rubber sheets. All the sheets are tested and certified as per the 2025 standards. Undoubtedly, these tested rubber sheets assure the buyers maximum ROI with every purchase.

Offering Buyers a Quick and Easy Purchase Shaped the Idea of Renovation

One of the common complaints of industrial product buyers is the lengthy and difficult purchase process. Sometimes, only a handful of suppliers stock versatile options. They often stick to only one type of product, like only the natural rubber sheets or the synthetic ones. Most suppliers stock products that have a demand within their territories. Inadvertently, this limits the possibilities for the buyers.

'Ease of Ordering' is Duratuf's thought shaping the motive behind relaunching the rubber sheet range. Ease of ordering means:

* Rubber sheets for every buyer

* Quick response from the support team, within 60 minutes

* Timely delivery through tech-backed inventory management

Why Ease of Ordering- Explains Mr. Aayush Kejriwal, CEO and Director, Duratuf Products

Mr Aayush Kejriwal, the CEO and Director of Duratuf Products, has been closely connected with the Indian rubber industry, working with the stalwarts for the last 18 years. Out of all things, he has chosen to offer the 'Ease of Ordering' to Duratuf's customers after interviewing 3000+ regular customers. The list included end-users, product specialists, purchase managers, industry owners, and resellers.

He worked with his peers, many of whom are the leaders in manufacturing, logistics, food processing, and IT businesses. Additionally, Aayush studied the post-COVID-19 market and the latest rubber industry statistics. He found that 72.33% of industrial buyers prefer a smooth buying experience that includes quick responses, ready stock, and timely delivery.

Duratuf is continuously upgrading the business process to touch the benchmark of customer satisfaction when it comes to buying rubber sheets.

The Latest Range Covers 35+ Natural and Synthetic Rubber Sheets

The range includes:

* Natural rubber sheets

* Chloroprene rubber sheets

* EPDM rubber sheets

* Silicone rubber sheets

* Nitrile rubber sheets

* Abrasion-resistant rubber sheets

* Butyl rubber sheets

* Chlorosulfonated rubber sheets

* Fluroelastomer rubber sheets

* Food-grade rubber sheets

Coming up Next: Electrical Mats in New Form

Duratuf's latest rubber sheet range is already making headlines among seasoned buyers. Upcoming in the line is the Duratuf Electrical Mats - another popular item in the safety products category. Stay tuned to see electrical mats- IS 15652, IEC 61111:2009, and ASTM D178 in an avatar never seen before.

Media contact:

+91-8088001133

inquiry@duratufproducts.com

About Duratuf:

Duratuf is a trusted rubber sheet exporter and supplier with 3793+ satisfied customers across more than 61 countries worldwide. The company is led by visionary, rubber product specialist, Mr Aayush Kejriwal, along with 40+ individuals, skilled in their own area of expertise.

Apart from rubber sheets, Duratuf deals in electrical mats, conveyor accessories, and conveyor belts.

