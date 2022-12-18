New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Five more states will get on board on for National Single Window System by December, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain said. The NSWS is a digital platform of the government which guides individuals or institutes in identifying and applying for approvals according to your business requirements.

Speaking at the FICCI 95TH Annual Convention, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain mentioned that the last few years have been full of reforms with fundamental shifts in how governance takes place. The government has expedited the pace of reforms, and all of this happened at a time when the country was in the midst of a pandemic, a true example of crisis turned into opportunity, he added.

Jain said that by the end of December all relevant government departments would be on the NSWS.

Currently, 27 departments are already integrated and only five remain, according to a FICCI statement released late on Saturday. He mentioned the government was working to ensure that regular return filings for the industry are also integrated into the portal by December 2023.

Jain said the government had expedited the pace of reforms which has enabled India to remain as the bright star even under a gloomy picture of the world economy, posed by both the geo-political challenges and the pandemic which the country was under.

The secretary mentioned that the most important word in the world of business is trust. Today, India has become the partner, which businesses and countries can trust as a reliable partner, according to the statement. This ensures that India will continue to grow at a good pace, the secretary said.

He said that since 2014, the government made it its priority to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) environment in the country and undertook an annual exercise of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) which charts out a systematic plan to push EODB reforms for all states and Union Territories of the country. With these continued efforts of the government, today the average time of starting a business in the country has drastically come down, he added.

The secretary highlighted that soon all the IDs will be integrated under one Single Business ID (PAN card number) which can then be used as single ID to log into the NSWS. This will be a key reform towards enhancing the ease of doing business, he stated.

The government also took an initiative of Digital Transformation of India under its Digital India Mission. He said it has been a very successful mission with some of its key projects -- UPI (unified payments interface), unit linked insurance plan (ULIP) and PM Gati Shakti. PM Gati Shakti is again a game-changer, which has hastened the execution of infrastructure projects in the country besides bringing down the cost too, he added.

Some of the other dignitaries present at the event were Manish Sharma, Chairman for FICCI Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee, and Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, and Jasbir Singh, Co-Chair, FICCI Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee and Chairman and CEO, Amber Enterprises, and Soumyadeep Ganguly, partner, McKinsey and Co. (ANI)

