Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been one of the best players in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentine superstar has already scored five goals and dished out three assists in the tournament. He is one of the leading candidates for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball award. Messi's Argentina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. They will now face defending world champions France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), today, December 17. However, before that, let's take a look if Lionel Messi will be able to be a part of this match. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 18.

Lionel Messi started FIFA World Cup 2022 in some style. He converted a penalty against Saudi Arabia to give Argentina an early lead. However, Argentina then conceded two goals in the second half and suffered a shocking defeat. Lionel Messi scored one of the best goals of the tournament in the second match against Mexico. He also provided an assist as Argentina finally managed to get a 2-0 win. Then in the final group-stage match against Poland, Argentina got another 2-0 victory and topped the group with six points. Messi scored his third goal of the tournament against Australia in a 2-1 win in the round of 16. The Argentine captain then provided a fantastic assist and scored a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarter finals. He did exactly the same against Croatia in the semi final and helped his team to get a 3-0 victory. Overall he is having his best performance in the World Cup.

Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has won everything apart from the FIFA World Cup in his long career. He will have one final opportunity to do so when Argentina face France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi is fully fit to take part in it. Hence he will surely start for Argentina against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

Argentina's dream of lifting their third World Cup will lie on Lionel Messi's shoulder. The Argentine captain has been one of the best players in the tournament. He will be looking to carry forward his brilliant form and do everything possible to fulfil his dream. Croatia Players Receive Bronze Medals As They Secure Third Place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 With Win Over Morocco (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, France are arriving with a 2-0 win over Morocco. Similar to Argentina, France have also dominated most of their opponents. Their forward line. Their forward line of Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann and Dembele is surely the best in the tournament. On top of that, France have a very potent midfield and strong defence. Now only time will tell if Lionel Messi will be able to have a fairy tale finish.

