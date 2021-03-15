New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV Media): A total of 80 plus doctors, dentists and bureaucrats from various cities and states were felicitated and honoured in the fifth edition of the Indian Health Professionals Awards organized by Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life and Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS, a popular healthcare professional.

The event was held at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top notch doctors, dentists, hospitals & institutions, recognising their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry for many years.

The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To enlist few who were presence Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood Comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood Actor) along with Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police.

Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss. Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai these bureaucrats were awarded with India's Youth Inspiration Award for their outstanding work during Corona Pandemic as Frontline Workers.

To enlist few of award winners, the list starts with Dr Rahul Hegde, Dental Council of India Member & Director of Ajinkya DY Patil Dental College, Pune was awarded with Dental Leadership Award, along Dr Arun Dodamani, Dental Council of India Member & Principal - ACPM Dental College, Dhule with award title as Dental Superstar Award, Dr D Gopalakrishnan, DY Patil Dental College, Pimpri as Dean of the Year.

Suresh Jain, Chancellor, Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad received Best Dental College of the Year (Overall India) award for Teerthanker Mahaveer Dental College & Research Centre, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh & Imbesat Shaukat, Managing Director, of Mithila Minority Dental College & Hospital, Darbanga, Bihar received award for Top Dental College of Northern India. Dr Vibha Hegde, President of Indian Association of Conservative dentistry and endodontics was awarded with Excellence in Conservative & Endodontics & Dr Vidya Viswanathan with Excellence in Pathology.

Dent-O-Shine Dental Clinic, Kolkata West Bengal was awarded as Best Dental Clinic (East Zone) along with Medical Students Association of India & Asian Medical Students' Association - India was awarded as Best Student Medical Organization in entire India. Dr. Prathyush P from Chennai was awarded with Excellence in Implantology award.

Dr Priyanka Saokar Navale and Dr Jyotirmayee Dalai, from Pune were awarded as Outstanding Dentist of The Year (Junior)

The event witnessed leaders from private and government organisations, policy makers, representatives from the government and key people from sector affiliates, all assembled to recognise and applaud the achievements of the best healthcare providers.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, Founder & CEO, IROLHS, Smile Nation & Doctota Health Private Limited and the stalwart behind the initiative said, " We started this mega initiative in year 2016 with the vision to acknowledge the medical fraternity for their tireless dedication in serving the society and with the feeling that there was a strong need to build a forum that will bring all the stakeholders of healthcare sector onto a single platform.

This year's theme was Corona Warriors because we all witnessed how all medical professionals, frontline workers were working selflessly 24 x 7 during this corona pandemic and were putting all efforts to rescue people from this pandemic and save lives.

We strongly feel The Indian Health Professionals Awards can become an exchange of ideas forum where the stakeholders from the healthcare sector can discuss, deliberate and put forth their solutions to the issues plaguing the healthcare industry.

