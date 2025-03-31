New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Eighty six per cent of Indian CEOs recognize the pivotal role of emerging technologies, and the captains of the industry see them as key investment priority for the next 12 months, a survey done by EY found.

The survey also found that 90 per cent of Indian CEOs believe successful AI adoption and workforce upskilling will define industry leaders.

Indian CEOs are more confident than their global counterpart on cost of doing business, revenue and competitive position, according to the latest EY-Parthenon CEO Outlook Survey: Global Confidence Index 2025, India Findings released on Monday.

90 per cent of Indian CEOs believe that investments in existing operations and new areas through joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions are critical for growth.

All of them are very optimistic that they can successfully reimagine their business model for the future through transformation.

Rohan Sachdev, Consulting Leader, EY India said, "Organizations that adopt a transformative mindset can convert upheaval into prospects for growth, consistently adapting and evolving to confidently to shape their future with confidence. The EY survey reveals that the most confident CEOs prioritize enduring transformation strategies, focusing on strengthening relationships with customers and employees amid macroeconomic and technological shifts."

The EY survey highlights that strategic vision and investment in people - including upskilling employees to keep pace with technological innovation - are considered essential levers for growth.

20 per cent of Indian CEOs, as per the EY survey, said improving customer engagement and retention is the first priority, followed by 18 per cent who said improving employee engagement and retention.

16 per cent CEOs said reducing costs and unlocking savings, and 14 per cent stated that enhancing product and process innovation can improve current offerings and create new products and services.

Anurag Gupta, Partner and National Leader, EY-Parthenon India noted that adaptability is the key advantage for organizations in India today.

"Those who embrace transformation can turn disruption into opportunity, constantly learning, evolving, and confidently shaping their future," said Gupta.

According to the EY survey, 42 per cent of Indian CEOs are confident in optimizing operations and boosting productivity, including through digitalization, while 67 per cent are radically reimagining their business models to unlock new avenues for creating, delivering, and capturing value.

As per the survey, unlike their global counterparts, Indian business leaders are displaying strong optimism, with 90% actively exploring strategic transactions in the coming year. Their focus primarily centers on M&A deals (both buy and sell/separate) and joint ventures to optimise operations, drive growth and expand market presence.

Amit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Strategy and Transactions, EY India said, "Amidst the unprecedented uncertainties brought in by acceleration of AI / Digital adoption and global geopolitics, businesses that prioritize technology, business transformation and upskilling in their M&A strategies will emerge as winners." (ANI)

