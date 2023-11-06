NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: The superhit Bollywood film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which served as a landmark of being one of most celebrated Bollywood films, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone of the Bollywood classic, the supremely talented B Praak, and Jaani have curated a reimagined version of the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee'.

'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayee-2' is poised to take listeners on an emotional journey down the memory lane, rekindling the cherished moments associated with the film. The heartfelt words of the song are written by Jaani and Sameer Anjaan, composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung exceptionally by B Praak. It beautifully captures the essence of the original, touching the hearts of fans across generations. This rendition pays homage to the enduring legacy of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The emotional music video for 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayee-2' features the legendary trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, and Kajol with scenes from the movie. Created with the vision of the wonderful filmmaker Karan Johar, the video serves as a heartfelt homage to the 25 years of cinematic magic that 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' has brought to audiences around the world.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his sentiments, stating, "Every first experience holds a unique place in one's heart, and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is a film that occupies a special corner of my heart. It's a movie that will forever remain my personal favourite, with each moment associated with it cherished as a precious memory. I can vividly recall the time when we were in the midst of creating the song, and at that moment, I could never have imagined all the love it receives until this day. When I first heard B Praak and Jaani's rendition of 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayee-2' it took me back and I was spellbound. I adore the song and believe our audiences will do the same."

Reflecting on his latest release, B Praak expressed his excitement, saying, "Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayee-2 is my homage to the enduring legacy of the beloved film, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' Through the song, I've strived to preserve that essence. I can hardly contain my enthusiasm for audiences to experience this track and relive the golden era, as I did."

"The original track 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee', remains an emotional masterpiece, sending shivers down the spine even today. Contributing to such an evergreen gem was a dream come true. Collaborating with the versatile and gifted singer B Praak again on this masterpiece was an experience I shall treasure forever," added Jaani.

'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee', a YouTube sensation with over 150M+ views, is a cult classic from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. The new version strikes all the right chords and is poised to captivate both the original and new audiences of the movie.

Listen to Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayee-2 by B PRAAK and Jaani here - smi.lnk.to/TujheYaadNaMeriAyee-2

