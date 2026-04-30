‘Ghutno Pe Goli Maare’: Sunita Ahuja Jokes About Husband Govinda’s Firing Incident on ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ (Watch Video)

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Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood veteran Govinda, recently made headlines after a spirited appearance on the popular reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. Known for her candid personality, Ahuja didn't hold back as she playfully roasted the contestants and even her husband, referencing his widely reported accidental shooting incident from last year. Sunita Ahuja Reflects on 40 Years of Marriage With Govinda, Says She Would Want a Son Like Him but Not a Husband.

Sunita Ahuja on ‘Laughter Chefs 3’

The upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 is set to be a family affair, marking a significant emotional milestone. In a newly released promo, Sunita Ahuja is seen making a grand entrance, which led to a tearful reunion with her nephew, Krushna Abhishek, and his wife, Kashmera Shah.

The appearance effectively signals an end to the long-standing public rift between the two families. While the reunion was filled with emotional moments, including Krushna touching his aunt's feet, the atmosphere quickly shifted to high-energy comedy as Sunita took over the stage with her sharp wit.

Sunita Ahuja Jokes About Govinda's Firing Incident

The highlight of the promo came when Sunita turned her humour toward her husband, Govinda. Referencing his iconic song and the real-life accident where he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver, she delivered a punchline that left the cast in splits. "A true superstar is one who respects his wife and shoots with his eyes (ankhiyon se goli maare)," she quipped. She then added a sharp twist, saying, "Jaha third party pe chala jaaye, ghutno pe goli maare." (But when a third party enters, he shoots himself in the knee).

SunitaAhuja Wins Everyone’s Hearts on ‘Laughter Chefs 3’ With Her Signature Humour

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The "third party" comment and the reference to the "knee" were clear nods to the October 2024 incident, where Govinda sustained a leg injury while cleaning his weapon.

Sunita Ahuja Roasts ‘Laughter Chefs 3’Contestants

Beyond the jokes about her husband, Sunita also targeted other participants. When host Bharti Singh introduced her to YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Sunita joked, "I keep meeting him in court," poking fun at Yadav's recent legal controversies.

When Krushna Abhishek tried to intervene by asking what she was doing in court, Sunita quickly shut him down with a retort about his long history of cross-dressing for comedy roles, leaving the veteran comedian speechless. Kashmera Shah Breaks Down in Tears, Apologises to ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja Over Years-Long Family Rift.

The episode is being hailed by fans as a perfect blend of emotional reconciliation and unfiltered entertainment, showcasing Sunita Ahuja’s natural flair for the spotlight.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).