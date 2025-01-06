VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: The 16th AU Jaipur Marathon, a festival of running steps, has begun. It got off to a grand start on Sunday with the AU Jaipur Marathon Welcome Run and Fitness Party. During this, multi city run and fitness party were organized in more than 30 cities of the country including Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Pune and Surat. Along with the youth brigade, children and their parents also participated in it. The 16th AU Jaipur Marathon, organized by World Trade Park and Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha in collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank, powered by Aavas Finance and co-powered by INA Solar, is going to be organized on February 2.

Au Jaipur Marathon CEO Mukesh Mishra said that the festival of running steps, AU Jaipur Marathon Welcome Run and Fitness Party, has begun. This event has started simultaneously in 30 cities of the country including Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai. The enthusiasm and courage shown by the runners for the Welcome Run amidst the harsh cold is commendable. A fitness party and boot camp will be organized in Mahesh Nagar Zone on 6 January.

On this occasion, Pandit Suresh Mishra, organizer of AU Jaipur Marathon and President of Sanskruti Yuva Sansthan, Firoz Balsara, Chief of Staff of Aavas Financiers, Councilor Prasad Suman Gupta from Vidyadhar Nagar, Ravi Goenka, Race Director of AU Jaipur Marathon, Praveen Tijaria, President of Jaipur Runners Club, Executive President Deepak Sharma, Secretary Nipun Wadhwa, Vice President Rajesh Chaudhary, Nitin Gupta and all the zonal directors were present.

More than 500 runners ran in Jaipur

The Welcome Run started from outside the Central Spine Red Tape showroom in Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, in which more than 500 runners ran giving the message of 'Swachh Jaipur Swasth Jaipur'. Running lovers participated in the Welcome Run in 5 km and 10 km categories.

Vidyadhar Nagar Zonal Director Ashish Gupta said that the preparations for this run were done by Vidyadhar Nagar Zone Director Rupendra Gupta and Rajesh Sharma along with Kalwad Road Zone Leader Renuka Joshi and Pooja Sharma. Raj Adarsh Nutri Food provided cashews, almonds and walnuts to the runners while the Zumba session was conducted by RJ Fitness Studio. Physio services were provided by Dr. Mukesh Barala. Gifts were sponsored by Red Tape.

Multi City Run held in these cities

It was organised in 30 different cities of the country including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Baran, Kota, Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat, Nagpur and Kolhapur. 100 to 200 runners participated in each run. Let us tell you that this time also AU Jaipur Marathon is being organised on a grand scale. This time more than one lakh runners from 25 countries are expected to participate in the AU Jaipur Marathon. More than 20 institutions will also participate in the programme.

